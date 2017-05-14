New Chevron Mayor Part of Murder Gang

Sunday, May 14, 2017 at 4:18 am |

The Avraham Avinu neighborhood of Chevron, adjacent to Me’aras Hamachpelah. (Mendy Hechtman/Flash90)

YERUSHALAYIM - The Arab sector of Chevron has elected a new mayor, Taysar Abu Snineh – a terrorist who was part of a gang responsible for the murder of six yeshivah bachurim in an attack on the Beit Hadassah building in Chevron in 1980. The six – Zvi (Howie) Glatt, Gershon Klein, Yaakov Zimmerman, Hanan Krauthammer, Eli HaZeev and Shmuel Mermelstein, Hy”d – were killed in May 1980 outside the building when a gang of terrorists, among them Abu Snineh, opened fire on them from a rooftop.

Israel apprehended the terrorists, sentencing them all to life in prison, but they were released over the years in various deals and “gestures” by successive Israeli governments. Abu Snineh joined the Palestinian Authority when it was first formed in the early 1990s and received a job in one of its ministries. He has long been active in local politics, and in the past was the PA’s supervisor of Muslim activities at Me’aras Hamachpelah.

Commenting on the election of Abu Snineh, Noam Arnon, spokesperson for the Chevron Jewish community, said that “the election of a terrorist as mayor is further proof that the Oslo Accords, or what remain of them, have faded into oblivion. This is nothing more than moral bankruptcy, and it shows us the true face of our ‘partner,’ and how low they have fallen.” Abu Snineh “is a terrorist who is proud of what he has done, and his friends in Fatah praise him for his actions, as they do for others who do similar things. There is no change in direction in the PA. Their goal is, as it has always been, to rid Chevron of Jews.”