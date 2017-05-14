Motorists Seeing Lower Gas Prices in New Jersey

Sunday, May 14, 2017 at 6:08 pm |

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - Motorists continue to see lower prices at the pumps in New Jersey.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in the state on Friday was $2.36. That’s down 4 cents from last week.

Motorists were paying $2.07 for gas at this time last year. A 23-cents-per-gallon gas tax increase went into effect Nov. 1.

The price drop marks the third straight week where gas prices have fallen in New Jersey.

The national average gas price on Friday was $2.34, down 2 cents from last week. But that’s still higher than the national average from a year ago, when motorists were paying $2.20.

AAA says the lower pump prices are mostly due to low crude oil prices and an oversupply of gas.