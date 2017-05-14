Lag BaOmer Gathering in Boro Park

Lag BaOmer, Boro Park
Harav Moshe Wolfson, shlita, Rav of Bais Medrash Emunas Yisrael and Mashgiach Ruchani of Mesivta Torah Vodaath, addressing the annual Lag BaOmer gathering on 18th Ave. in Boro Park on Sunday afternoon. (Isser Berg/Hamodia)
The singer Tzvi Zilberberg accompanied by a choir. (Isser Berg/Hamodia)
A portion of the crowd. (Isser Berg/Hamodia)