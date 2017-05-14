Ben Gurion Terminal 1 is Back

Sunday, May 14, 2017 at 3:03 pm |

YERUSHALAYIM - A departure screen at Ben Gurion International airport. (Flash90)Terminal 1 at Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport was back in operation on Sunday after four months of renovations with a promise of up-to-date facilities for passengers, Globes reported.

The new Terminal 1 will offer advanced check-in and baggage-drop for travelers’ convenience, plus, in a month’s time, duty free stores, cafes and restaurants.

Terminal 1, which was the main terminal until Terminal 3 was opened in 2003, serves low-cost airlines, including: EasyJet, Wizzair, Ryanair, Norwegian Air, and Israel’s Arkia and Israir Airlines.

Minister of Transport Yisrael Katz commented, “The increase in low-cost flights that the open skies revolution has brought, has cut fares on overseas flights by tens of percentage points and increased the number of flight destinations from Israel.”