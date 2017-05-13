Israeli Police Officer Wounded in Old City Stabbing Attack

Saturday, May 13, 2017 at 9:06 pm |

Israeli security forces patrolling outside the Old City of Yerushalayim. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90, File)

YERUSHALAYIM - An Israeli police officer was wounded in a stabbing terror attack in the Old City of Yerushalayim on Shabbos afternoon. The terrorist, a Jordanian national who had entered Israel several days ago, was gunned down by other police officers on the scene. One other Israeli was lightly wounded in the incident.

Police have launched an investigation into how the terrorist entered Israel and reached Yerushalayim. Officials said that the attack was a signal that security likely needed to be beefed up, given the major events upcoming in Yerushalayim surrounding the 50th anniversary of the city’s reunification, the visit of President Trump, and the start of Ramadan, all of which occur within a few days of each other. The terrorist had entered Israel as part of a tour group, but slipped away from the group and remained in Israel after the group returned to Jordan.

A spokesperson for the Jordanian government condemned the officers’ elimination of the terrorist, calling it a “horrible crime.” The Jordanian Foreign Ministry said it would “demand details on the death” of the terrorist “and the circumstances that led to his death.”

Responding to the criticism, the Prime Minister’s Office said that Jordan needed to stop supporting terrorism. “It is angering to hear about the support the Jordanian government is giving to the terrorist who carried out an attack in Yerushalayim. Footage of the incident clearly shows the terrorist stabbing an Israeli police officer with a knife. It is time for Jordan to stop playing this double game. Just as Israel condemns terror attacks in Jordan, Jordan must condemn terror attacks in Israel. Terror is terror, no matter where it takes place.”