Families of Geriatric Patients to Get Relief

Friday, May 12, 2017 at 5:03 am |

MK Rabbi Menachem Eliezer Mozes. (Miriam Alster/Flash90)

YERUSHALAYIM - The Knesset has approved on its first reading changes to the National Health Law that would provide government funding for care for long-term geriatric patients in hospitals and nursing homes. Such care is only partially covered today, and as a result many families are forced to provide that care at home, with family members taking up the burden.

An appeals process that allows for a patient to be evaluated to receive full funding exists, but the process is long and difficult, said MK Rabbi Menachem Eliezer Mozes (United Torah Jewry), sponsor of the bill. The bill, when and if approved on its second and third reading, will provide for care for such patients, and retroactively refund money to families who currently are paying for care.

The law was approved on its first reading with 43 MKs in favor, and none opposed. The bill will now be sent to committee to prepare it for its second and third reading. MK Rabbi Mozes expressed satisfaction with the vote, saying that it would help many families who were in financial distress to breathe more easily.