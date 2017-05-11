Widow of Orlando Club Shooter Will Stay in Jail While Awaiting Trial

Thursday, May 11, 2017 at 4:38 pm |

ORLANDO, Fla. (Orlando Sentinel/TNS) - Noor Salman, the widow of the Orlando club shooter, should stay in jail while she awaits trial on charges that she helped her husband as he planned the mass shooting, a federal appellate court ruled last week.

Salman had appealed a ruling from a federal judge in Orlando who ordered her held without bail, reversing a California magistrate judge’s earlier decision to allow her release.

Salman’s lawyer appealed, arguing that she would not be a flight risk or danger to the community.

Last week, a federal appellate court disagreed.

“No condition or combination of conditions will reasonably assure her appearance or the safety of the community,” judges from the 11th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals wrote.

Salman’s husband, Omar Mateen, was killed in a shoot-out with law enforcement three hours after he opened fire in the club on June 12, killing 49 people and injuring at least 68.

Salman was arrested in California in January. She faces charges of aiding and abetting the provision of support to a foreign terrorist organization and obstruction of justice.

Her trial is currently set for March.