Regional Briefs – May 11, 2017

Thursday, May 11, 2017 at 7:39 pm |

Fore or Timber? Vandals Cut Trees at Trump Golf Course

BRONX – Four 30-foot trees were cut down overnight Monday at the Trump Golf Links and police are searching for the vandals, the Daily News reported. The 18-hole at Ferry Point is owned by the city, but the Trump Organization maintains the contract to run it.

City Council Speaker Calls For Jails Chief to Step Down

NEW YORK – NYC Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito broke with Mayor Bill de Blasio on Wednesday and called for the resignation of the head of the city’s jail system, The Associated Press reported. Joseph Ponte had allowed aides to use city vehicles while firing lower-level employees who did the same.