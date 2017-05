Thursday, May 11, 2017 at 5:42 pm |

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) - Police in Middle Township, N.J., are trying to find anyone who purchased kerosene at Riggins Gas Station on Routh 9 south in Cape May County, because a shipment of gasoline was accidentally pumped into the kerosene tank. The mixture poses an extreme fire hazard, especially in kerosene heaters.

The deadly mix was sold between April 24 and Wednesday.

Anyone who purchased the mixture should contact the Middle Township police.