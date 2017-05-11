Average 30-Year Mortgage Rate Ticks Up to 4.05 Percent

Thursday, May 11, 2017 at 1:03 pm |

WASHINGTON (AP) - Long-term U.S. mortgage rates inched higher this week. The benchmark 30-year rate remained above the key threshold of 4 percent.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday that the average rate on 30-year fixed-rate home loans rose to 4.05 percent from 4.02 percent last week. The rate stood at 3.57 percent a year ago and averaged 3.65 percent in 2016, the lowest level in records dating to 1971.

The rate on 15-year mortgages ticked up to 3.29 percent last week from 3.27 percent.

To calculate average mortgage rates, Freddie Mac surveys lenders across the country between Monday and Wednesday each week. The average doesn’t include extra fees, known as points, which most borrowers must pay to get the lowest rates. One point equals 1 percent of the loan amount.

The average fee for a 30-year mortgage was unchanged this week at 0.5 points. The fee on 15-year loans also held steady at 0.5 points.

Rates on adjustable five-year loans edged up to 3.14 percent from 3.13 percent last week. The fee remained at 0.5 points.