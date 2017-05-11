Mattis Tells Turkish PM: ‘U.S. Committed to Your Security’

Thursday, May 11, 2017 at 7:34 am |

Turkey’s Prime Minister Binali Yildirim. (Umit Bektas/Reuters/File Photo)

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis told Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim in London on Thursday that Washington was committed to protecting its NATO ally, his spokeswoman said, as Turkey fumes over a U.S. decision to arm Kurdish fighters in Syria.

The roughly half-hour meeting in London, where both men were attending a conference on Somalia, appeared to be the highest level talks between the two nations since the U.S. decision was announced on Tuesday. Turkey views the Kurdish fighters as an extension of terrorists fighting on its own soil.