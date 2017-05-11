IDF Shuts Down Tul Karem Firebomb Factory

Thursday, May 11, 2017 at 4:55 am |

Pieces to be made into firebombs, found in the operation in Tul Karem, Wednesday. (Police Spokesman)

YERUSHALAYIM - In a joint operation, the IDF, Shin Bet and Israel Police arrested two residents of a refugee camp in northern Shomron who were preparing firebombs for use against Israelis. The two, in their early 20s, are residents of a camp near Tul Karem. A number of bombs were found ready for use, and a large amount of supplies for the preparation of other bombs were found as well. The two are being questioned, and further arrests are expected.

IDF soldiers and Shin Bet agents overnight Wednesday shut down a workshop for the manufacture of arms in an Arab village in the Chevron area. The workshop produced dozens of weapons a year. It included several large metal cutting machines, along with dozens of weapons in various stages of manufacture. Soldiers confiscated the equipment and weapons, and made several arrests.

Overnight Wednesday, security officials said they arrested 16 wanted security suspects in areas across Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.