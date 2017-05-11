Foreign Ministry Strike Still Threatens, Despite Agreement

Thursday, May 11, 2017 at 2:02 pm |

YERUSHALAYIM - The cloud over U.S. President Donald Trump’s visit to Israel due to a possible foreign ministry strike failed to lift despite an agreement reportedly reached on Thursday morning.

Although the ministry union and the finance ministry said they have agreed on a wage increase, workers’ representatives said that the strike would not be called off until it is signed and implemented.

“We are sick of empty promises and charlatan administration over the last few years,” said the Foreign Ministry’s worker’s union in a statement. “We will wait and see a signed document and moreover for the agreement to be implemented in practice.”

Meanwhile, the union directed diplomatic staff in Yerushalayim and 102 Israeli embassies and consulates around the world that preparations for the Trump visit should remain on hold until the union is satisfied that the agreement is being carried out.

“Do not write position papers, do not participate in preparatory meetings, do not order anything from suppliers, do not issue authorizations, do not send relevant equipment and do not take any other step related to the visit,” they were told in a letter.

Given the importance of the president’s visit, Prime Minister Netanyahu personally intervened and was in contact several times with a representative from his office to expedite the negotiations for a settlement, according to Arutz Sheva.