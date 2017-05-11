Driver Charged With Racking Up $3,500 in Toll Violations

Thursday, May 11, 2017 at 5:37 pm |

FORT LEE, N.J. (AP) - Authorities have charged a Jersey City man with 54 E-ZPass violations after they say he racked up nearly $3,500 in lost tolls and fees.

A spokesman for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says John Woodley was stopped on Monday trying to cross the George Washington Bridge into New York through an E-ZPass-only lane.

Spokesman Joe Pentangelo said that the man couldn’t produce an E-ZPass. A check determined that he had 54 open violations totaling about $3,500 in tolls and fees.

He was charged with theft of service and toll evasion. He is due in court at the end of the month.

A phone number for Woodley couldn’t be immediately located.