Regional Briefs – May 10, 2017

Wednesday, May 10, 2017 at 8:21 pm |

Taxi Driver Gouged Refugees Near Canada Border

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. – A taxi owner who charged inflated fares to refugees heading across the Canadian border was fined $2,500 on Wednesday, The Associated Press reported. Christopher Crowningshield of Northern Taxi charged four times the normal fare of $75 or less from Plattsburgh to Canada.

Judge: Restaurant Not Liable For Woman’s Amputation

AVALON, N.J. – A Jersey Shore restaurant isn’t responsible for a woman’s leg amputation after she was diagnosed with a flesh-eating infection following a meal at the diner, The Associated Press reported. Maureen Horan sued The Windrift but the judge said the bacteria could have been present when the fish was delivered.

Eyeglasses Plant on Long Island to Close, 151 Lost Jobs

PLAINVIEW, N.Y. – A company that owns a Long Island eyeglass lens plant announced Monday it will close later this month, leaving 151 workers without jobs, Newsday reported. Davis Vision is offering severance based on years of service.

NY’s Top Court Upholds Drunk Driving Protections

ALBANY – New York’s Court of Appeals upheld Tuesday a law that allows the state to permanently suspend drivers licenses of repeat drunk drivers, The Associated Press reported. A unanimous opinion noted that the plaintiffs are not “entitled to relicensing.”

Long Island Prosecutor Fired In Middle of a Murder Trial

SUFFOLK COUNTY – A murder charge was dismissed mid-trial Tuesday after the prosecutor was fired for misconduct, Newsday reported. Messiah Booker’s defense attorney detailed dozens of instances of evidence withheld by Assistant DA Glenn Kurtzrock.