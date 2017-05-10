Hector Lora Wins Reelection in Mayoral Campaign for Passaic

Wednesday, May 10, 2017 at 3:57 pm |

PASSAIC, N.J. (AP) - A New Jersey politician and former pastor is celebrating his first full-term win as mayor of Passaic, after the previous mayor resigned following his corruption conviction.

Mayor Hector Lora, alongside his entire incumbent slate of city councilors, won reelection in the New Jersey city on Tuesday. Lora ran as an unaffiliated candidate.

NorthJersey.com reports that Lora first became mayor after former Mayor Alex Blanco pleaded guilty in federal court to bribery charges. Lora used social media heavily in his 2017 campaign for a full term as mayor, reaching his constituents through a series of off-the-cuff social media videos.

Lora defeated his main rival, Richard Diaz, by a large margin.