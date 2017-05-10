Four Arrested for Davening at Kever Yehoshua

Wednesday, May 10, 2017 at 10:30 am |

The tziyun of Yehoshua Bin Nun. (Gili Yaari/Flash90)

YERUSHALAYIM - Four Israelis who davened at the tziyun of Yehoshua Bin-Nun in the Arab village Kfil Haris in central Shomron overnight Tuesday were arrested and questioned at the Ariel police station, Kol Chai radio reported. The four were apparently arrested as the result of a new order by the Civil Administration preventing Israelis from entering the village.

Until now, Israelis were banned from Area A-designated parts of Yehudah and Shomron, which are under the security and civil control of the Palestinian Authority. Kfil Haris is in Area B, which is under Israeli security control – and until now Israelis were permitted to enter those areas. According to the report, the order prohibiting Israelis from entering the village violates a ruling of the Petach Tikvah District Court from several months ago, which said that there was no reason to ban Israelis from entering the village.

That decision came after Arabs attacked a group of Jews who had gone to daven at the site, and were arrested by Border Guards for entering the village without a special permit. Such permits are usually issued once or twice a month, when approximately 1,000 Jews enter the village accompanied by IDF soldiers.