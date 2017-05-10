Business Briefs – May 10, 2017

Wednesday, May 10, 2017 at 9:43 pm |

Half-Billion Windows 10 Devices, But PC Slump Stunts Growth

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Microsoft’s latest version of Windows is faring better than its maligned predecessor, but the software’s growth is still being stunted a shift away personal computers. Windows 10 is now running on a half a billion devices nearly two years after its release. That figure is up from 400 million eight months ago, but far short of Microsoft’s goal of putting Windows 10 on 1 billion devices by 2018

Tesla Starts Selling Solar Roof; Says Savings to Cover Costs

DETROIT (AP) – Electric car maker Tesla has added another product to its lineup: solar roof tiles. As of Wednesday, customers worldwide could order a solar roof on Tesla’s web site. Installations will begin next month in the U.S., starting with California. Installations outside the U.S. will begin next year, the company said.

Gov’t to Begin Seismic Surveys In Atlantic in Drilling Push

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Trump administration said Wednesday it is moving forward on seismic surveys in the Atlantic Ocean, the first step toward offshore drilling in a region where it has been blocked for decades. The Interior Department said it is reviewing six applications by energy companies that were rejected by the Obama administration.

Whole Foods Shakes Up Board As Key Sales Figure Falls Again

NEW YORK (AP) – Whole Foods announced a board shake-up and cost-cutting plan Wednesday as it fights to hold onto shoppers who have more choices about where to buy the natural and organic foods the chain is known for. The company also said sales fell 2.8 percent at established locations for the three months that ended April 9, the seventh straight quarter in which the closely watched metric has declined.