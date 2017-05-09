State Trooper Who Led Procession Added to Police Memorial

Tuesday, May 9, 2017 at 8:06 pm |

Officers on horseback salute on Tuesday during the ceremony at the Empire State Plaza in Albany honoring 40 police officers who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to communities across New York State. (Kevin P. Coughlin/Office of the Governor)

ALBANY (AP) - The name of a state trooper who led an annual procession honoring fallen law enforcement officers was added Tuesday to the New York State Police Officers Memorial.

Timothy Pratt was struck and killed by a vehicle last fall while helping a truck driver in front of the trooper barracks in Wilton. In previous years he rode his motorcycle at the head of the procession to an Albany church for services held before the annual fallen officers ceremony.

Pratt’s name was among the 40 added to the memorial in the Empire State Plaza. The tribute to officers killed in the line of duty now contains the names of more than 1,400 fallen police officers representing 141 police agencies.

A ceremony at the memorial is held every May.