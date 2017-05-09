Regional Briefs – May 9, 2017

Tuesday, May 9, 2017 at 8:03 pm |

Clean-Up Begins of Oil Spill In East River Off Brooklyn

BROOKLYN – Clean-up efforts began Tuesday following a weekend oil spill from a Con Ed power transformer that seeped into the East River, The Associated Press reported. Recreational vessels are barred from a five-mile safety zone. The transformer holds 37,000 gallons and much of it spilled.

NYPD Uses Apps to Ask Residents How They’re Doing

NEW YORK – The NYPD is using phone apps to ask residents how they’re doing as part of efforts to better target resources block-by-block, The New York Times reported. The system uses location technology to ask: Do you feel safe? Do you trust police? Are you confident in the NYPD? A private firm bundles the anonymous answers.

Surgeons Reattach Ear of Buffalo Officer Hit by Gunfire

BUFFALO – Surgeons on Sunday reattached a police officer’s ear after it was nearly shot off by a man who pulled out a gun during a traffic stop. The man was then shot and killed by another officer, The Associated Press reported. Joseph Acquino is in fair condition.

Search Resumes for Man Possibly Seen in Niagara River

NIAGARA FALLS – A state police dive team resumed a search at the Niagara River after nearby workers reported seeing a person in the water early Monday yelling for help, The Associated Press reported. Searchers did not find anyone and the state police was called in for their sonar equipment.

Boy, 10, Donates 3,000 Comic Books to Military Base

FORT DIX, N.J. – A young comic book aficionado is sharing his passion with the military, The Associated Press reported. Carl Scheckel, 10, gathered roughly 3,000 comic books that he donated to Fort Dix — “because I want people to enjoy comics like I do.” He was surprised with a VIP tour of the base.

New Jersey Offering $25,000 Reward for Corruption Tips

NEWARK – New Jersey’s attorney general is offering $25,000 for tips to fight public corruption, the Associated Press reported. Christopher Porrino said that the initial lead is a critical challenge.