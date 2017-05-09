PLO Official Admits Barghouti Video Not Fake

Tuesday, May 9, 2017 at 3:34 pm |

YERUSHALAYIM - Despite public claims that Israeli authorities fabricated the video of terrorist Marwan Barghouti sneaking snacks during the Palestinian prisoner hunger strike, a senior PLO official admitted that they accept the evidence and are furious with Barghouti.

“Whoever you ask will tell you on record that the video is fake, but behind closed doors people are admitting that it’s authentic,” the official told Ynet on Tuesday.

“We were incredibly angry when we saw the recordings. There are mothers of prisoners who are on hunger strike as a show of solidarity with their sons, and suddenly they see that the great leader of the strike is eating in secret while they starve. He made a very big mistake.”

Prison service officials said they were “going to make sure that the prisoners see the videos and understand who he really is.”

In the meantime, more than 880 Palestinian prisoners were reportedly still on hunger strike to demand better conditions, which has reached its 23rd day.

It also emerged on Tuesday that prison authorities knew of Barghouti’s deception, and allowed him to have the food in his cell so that they could catch him in the act.

There was no small amount of gloating over the expose´. Referring to the incident at a Yisrael Beytenu party meeting, Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman quipped, “Bon appétit.”