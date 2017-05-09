New Jersey Expands Safe Care Cam Program to Nursing Homes

Tuesday, May 9, 2017 at 6:29 pm |

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey is expanding its safe care cam program designed to protect the elderly to nursing homes.

Residents can borrow the hidden cameras to keep an eye on loved ones in nursing homes and institutional care facilities. Previously, the cameras were for use only in private homes in order to monitor caregivers.

In addition, the state will no longer allow home health aide applicants to begin working in homes until the Board of Nursing reviews the results of criminal background checks.

Residents who want to borrow a hidden camera should call 973-504-6375 and leave a message or call 800-242-5846.