London Police Arrest Knifeman Who Threatened to Kill Jews

Tuesday, May 9, 2017 at 12:29 pm |

London police arrested a man with a large knife and meat cleaver threatening to kill Jews near a kosher supermarket, according to reports from police and Shomrim of Northeast London. The man is described as a 61-year-old white male. Baruch Hashem, there were no injuries.

The incident occurred shortly after 4:00 p.m. Tuesday in Stamford Hill.

Police at the scene of the incident in Stamford Hill.

The man first tried to enter Klein’s supermarket on Upper Clapton Road, but the staff locked the door. He then entered a kosher fish store and screamed, “Where is the boss, I will kill him!” When told that the boss was not there, the man ran out of the store, toward two Jewish girls – aged 8 and 14 – and shouted, “You Jews run away from here before I kill you.”

Armed police chased the man, who fled to a nearby building. The police surrounded the building and eventually arrested him.