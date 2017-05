Tuesday, May 9, 2017 at 5:25 pm |

FBI Director James Comey is sworn in to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on “Oversight of the Federal Bureau of Investigation” on Capitol Hill last week Wednesday. (Reuters/Kevin Lamarque)

WASHINGTON (AP) - The FBI has sent a letter to Congress correcting the record on Director James Comey’s testimony on Huma Abedin, a top aide to Hillary Clinton.

In a letter Tuesday, the FBI says Comey misspoke when he said Abedin had forwarded “hundreds and thousands” of emails to the laptop of her husband.

The FBI says only a small number of the emails found on the laptop were a result of forwarding. Most occurred as a backup from other electronic devices.