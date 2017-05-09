BREAKING NEWS: London Police Arrest Knifeman Who Threatened to Kill Jews

London police arrested a man with a large knife and meat cleaver threatening to kill Jews near a kosher supermarket, according to reports from police and Shomrim of Northeast London. The man is described as a 61-year-old white male. Baruch Hashem, there were no injuries.
The incident occurred shortly after 4:00 p.m. Tuesday in Stamford Hill.
The man first tried to enter Klein’s supermarket on Upper Clapton Road, but the staff locked the door. He then entered a kosher fish store and screamed, “Where is the boss, I will kill him!” When told that the boss was not there, the man ran out of the store, toward two Jewish girls – aged 8 and 14 – and shouted, “You Jews run away from here before I kill you.”
Armed police chased the man, who fled to a nearby building. The police surrounded the building and eventually arrested him.
Updated Tuesday, May 9, 2017 at 1:43 pm