All-Time Tourism Record Set in April

Tuesday, May 9, 2017 at 9:54 am |

Israel Tourism Minister Yariv Levin. (Miriam Alster/Flash90)

YERUSHALAYIM - Numbers from the Tourism Ministry released Tuesday show that some 349,000 tourists entered Israel in April – the highest ever monthly total for any month since the establishment of the state. Many of those tourists came for Pesach, but this year’s April figure was 38-percent higher than the number in April 2016, which also included numbers for Pesach.

It’s been a good year for tourism to Israel overall. Between January and April 30th, a total of 1.09 million tourists entered the country, 28-percent more than the same period in 2016. This year’s figure for the period, which also set a record, broke the old record set in the first third of 2014, prior to Operation Protective Edge.

“When you have an organized and clear policy, you see results,” said Tourism Minister Yariv Levin. “We are witness monthly to amazing statistics, thanks to policies we are leading, which strengthen the economy overall. This important landmark is part of the positive direction in the number of arriving tourists that has been going on for over half a year. I hope and believe that we will be able to harvest more fruit from the hard work we have been putting in.”