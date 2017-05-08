Siyum on Maseches Yevamos in Yeshivas Ponevez

Monday, May 8, 2017 at 6:09 am |

Bachurim at the siyum on maseches Yevamos in Yeshivas Ponvez in Bnei Brak. (JDN)

Hagaon Harav Gershon Edelstein, shlita, Rosh Yeshivah, Yeshivas Ponevez, speaks at the siyum. Also seen are Harav Eliezer Kahenman, Nasi of the yeshivah, and Hagaon Harav Baruch Dov Povarsky, shlita, Rosh Yeshivah, Yeshivas Ponevez. (JDN)