י"ב אייר תשע"ז - כ״ז בעומר
| Monday, May 8, 2017
Siyum on Maseches Yevamos in Yeshivas Ponevez
Monday, May 8, 2017
י"ב אייר תשע"ז
Bachurim
at the
siyum
on
maseches Yevamos
in Yeshivas Ponvez in Bnei Brak. (JDN)
Hagaon Harav Gershon Edelstein,
shlita,
Rosh Yeshivah, Yeshivas Ponevez, speaks at the siyum. Also seen are Harav Eliezer Kahenman, Nasi of the yeshivah, and Hagaon Harav Baruch Dov Povarsky,
shlita,
Rosh Yeshivah, Yeshivas Ponevez. (JDN)
Harav Eliezer Kahenman, Nasi of the yeshivah, speaks at the siyum. (JDN)