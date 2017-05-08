Police Probe Vandalism at Upstate NY Jewish Cemetery

Monday, May 8, 2017 at 7:02 am |

WARWICK, N.Y. (AP) - State police are investigating Nazi-inspired vandalism that occurred last fall at a Jewish cemetery in the Hudson Valley in Orange County.

Troopers say last October, the words “HEIL HITLER” and other Nazi symbolisms — SS bolts and a swastika — were spray-painted in black on a brick wall at the front entrance of a Jewish cemetery in the town of Warwick.

Troopers in Monroe are seeking the public’s assistance and the Jewish Federation of Greater Orange County is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to a conviction in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Warwick police at 845-986-3423, or state police at 845-782-8497.