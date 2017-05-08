NYC Investigators Accuse Rikers Island Official of Spying

Monday, May 8, 2017 at 7:42 pm |

NEW YORK (AP) - An internal affairs official at Rikers Island is facing accusations that his subordinates secretly eavesdropped on New York City investigators.

Gregory Kuczinski was placed on restricted duty. In a statement, the city Department of Investigation accused him of directing his staff to listen in on calls between the watchdog agency and confidential inmate informants. It said the surveillance continued despite a directive saying it should stop.

The case is the latest setback for a sprawling jail facility plagued by corruption and violence.