IDF Vacates Two More Bases, Makes Way for Housing, Infrastructure

Monday, May 8, 2017 at 4:50 pm |

The evacuation of the Delek Ashdod military base on Monday. (Ministry of Defense)

YERUSHALAYIM - The IDF is continuing its program of vacating bases in central Israel to make way for much-needed housing and infrastructure.

The Defense Ministry’s Engineering and Construction Department, together with the IDF’s Technological and Logistics Directorate, has already moved in heavy equipment to begin work to dismantle two bases.

The first is “Beit Dagan,” located at Beit Dagan Junction. This base served for dozens of years as the Maintenance and Rehabilitation Center for the army, until it fell into disuse several years ago.

The Beit Dagan base covers 21.7 acres of buildings which will be razed to make possible the widening of Highway 44 and construction of residential structures.

The second base is Delek Ashdod, in Ashdod’s industrial zone.

Delek Ashdod began functioning during the Six Day War, and continued to serve as one of the IDF’s main gas providers for decades afterwards.

The base is spread over 20.5 acres, with 129,166.9 square feet of buildings and infrastructure, now to be cleared away to allow for the expansion of Ashdod’s industrial zone.

Engineering and Construction Department Head Erez Cohen said, “In the past year, the Defense Ministry has evacuated approximately 247 acres of land in Israel’s center, and near big cities. The Beit Dagan and Delek Ashdod army bases join the training bases in Tzrifin, Nes Ziona, and Tirat in Tirat Hacarmel, which were already evacuated.”

“In the coming year, we will evacuate more army bases, and allow for the construction of thousands of new housing units,” Cohen said.