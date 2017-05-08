Elbit Systems to Supply Satellite-on-the-Move Systems to IDF

Monday, May 8, 2017 at 10:36 am |

The satellite communications vehicle of Elbit Systems. (Elbit)

YERUSHALAYIM - Elbit Systems announced Monday that it signed a contract to provide the Defense Ministry with dozens of satellite-on-the-move (SOTM) systems. Elbit said that the deal will be completed over a two-year period.

The ELSAT 2100 SOTM systems allow high-rate data broadband capabilities to be made available to land vehicles on the move. The systems can be installed on a variety of platforms and are unique in their small footprint and advanced tracking capabilities, providing seamless communication, even in difficult terrain. This allows on-the-move data communication anywhere, anytime, using various communication satellites.

Yehuda Vered, CEO of Elbit Systems Land and C4I Division, commented on the deal: “This contract is an important milestone in our military communication activity as a whole and in satellite communication activity in particular. The IDF is an innovative and technologically advanced military, and I trust that further customers will follow and purchase our systems. The modern battlefield requires very reliable capabilities of high-rate data transfer anytime, anywhere, and our communication solution meets this need.”