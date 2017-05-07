Want up-to-the-
י"א אייר תשע"ז - כ״ו בעומר
Sunday, May 7, 2017
Vizhnitzer Rebbe in Meron Ahead of Lag BaOmer
Sunday, May 7, 2017 at 5:43 am |
י"א אייר תשע"ז
The Vizhnitzer Rebbe, Harav Yisrael Hager,
shlita
, dances in the courtyard of the
tziyun
of Rashbi in Meron. The Rebbe, who spent Shabbos in Tzfas, davened in
Meron
on Motzoei Shabbos. (Ohr HaRashbi)
The Vizhnitzer Rebbe leaves the
tziyun
of Rashbi on Motzoei Shabbos. (Ohr HaRashbi)
Construction continues in Meron, near the
tziyun
of Rashbi. (Ohr HaRashbi)