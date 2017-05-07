Vizhnitzer Rebbe in Meron Ahead of Lag BaOmer

Sunday, May 7, 2017 at 5:43 am |

The Vizhnitzer Rebbe, Harav Yisrael Hager, shlita, dances in the courtyard of the tziyun of Rashbi in Meron. The Rebbe, who spent Shabbos in Tzfas, davened in Meron on Motzoei Shabbos. (Ohr HaRashbi)

The Vizhnitzer Rebbe leaves the tziyun of Rashbi on Motzoei Shabbos. (Ohr HaRashbi)