Vizhnitzer Rebbe in Meron Ahead of Lag BaOmer

The Vizhnitzer Rebbe, Harav Yisrael Hager, shlita, dances in the courtyard of the tziyun of  Rashbi in Meron. The Rebbe, who spent Shabbos in Tzfas, davened in Meron on Motzoei Shabbos. (Ohr HaRashbi)
The Vizhnitzer Rebbe leaves the tziyun of Rashbi on Motzoei Shabbos. (Ohr HaRashbi)
Construction continues in Meron, near the tziyun of Rashbi. (Ohr HaRashbi)