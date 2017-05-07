King David, 2 Other Hotels Set Aside for President Trump Visit

Sunday, May 7, 2017 at 4:49 am |

The King David Hotel. (Hadas Parush/Flash90)

YERUSHALAYIM - Like many world leaders before him, U.S. President Donald Trump will stay at the King David Hotel in Yerushalayim – with the entire building consisting of 233 rooms and suites to be at the disposal of him and his entourage. The hotel will close from May 21st in the evening, the eve of Trump’s arrival, and stay closed to outside visitors until he leaves. Staying with President Trump in the hotel, besides his wife and a retinue of security officers, will be Jared and Ivanka Kushner, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Defense Secretary James Mattis.

Others accompanying the president will be put up at the nearby Dan Panorama and Dan Boutique hotels, which will also be closed for the occasion. The White House has not said how many American government and security officials will be in Israel for the visit, but media pundits on Army Radio Sunday estimated that it would be “in the high hundreds, if not more.”

The King David is the go-to destination for American presidents. In the past it has hosted former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and George H.W. Bush. Russian President Vladimir Putin has stayed there, as has former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, German Chancellor Andrea Merkel, Prince Philip, and many top figures from the world of politics, industry and other fields.