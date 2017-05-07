Carjacking Suspect Dies When SUV Crashes During Police Chase

Sunday, May 7, 2017 at 8:23 pm |

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - Authorities say a carjacking suspect was killed when the stolen SUV he was in crashed during a police pursuit in New Jersey’s largest city.

Essex County prosecutors say a preliminary investigation found three men stole the vehicle in Newark on Saturday. The pursuit by Newark police soon ensued and the crash occurred a short time later.

Eighteen-year-old city resident Quadir Jackson suffered serious injuries in the crash and was taken to a hospital. But he was pronounced dead there a short time later.

Prosecutors say two other men were also charged in connection with the carjacking.

Twenty-year-old Mutah Brown, of Newark, and 21-year-old Kevin Anderson are both charged with receiving stolen property, while Brown also faces an eluding charge. It wasn’t known Sunday if either man has retained an attorney.