Sunday, May 7, 2017 at 1:05 pm |

YERUSHALAYIM - An attempted terrorist attack was thwarted at Damascus Gate in the Old City of Yerushalayim late Sunday afternoon.

According to initial reports, a knife-wielding woman came at Border Policemen at the steps leading to Damascus Gate, seeking to stab them.

The assailant was shot and killed on the spot. There were no reports of injury to any security forces in the incident.