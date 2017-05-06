NY Assembly Republicans Push for Bills to Ease Tax Burdens

Saturday, May 6, 2017 at 11:10 pm |

Assembly Minority Leader Brian Kolb, R-Geneva, speaks to members in the Assembly Chamber during opening day of the 2017 legislative session at the Capitol in January. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Republicans in New York’s state Assembly say they are concerned about the state’s tax burden.

Assembly Minority Leader Brian M. Kolb released a statement Friday calling on the lawmakers to pass legislation easing taxes for individuals and businesses.

Kolb noted rankings from a Washington, D.C.-based think tank The Tax Foundation which rated New York as third to last for Tax Freedom Day. That’s the first day of the year in which a state as a whole has hypothetically earned enough income to pay its taxes.

Kolb says heavy taxes push residents to other states and drive up local tax burdens on those who remain.

Assembly Republicans want the legislature to pass bills to reduce corporate franchise tax rates, increase tax credits for small businesses and expand personal income tax exemptions.