Belgian Region Vote to Ban Shechitah Sparks Outrage in Jewish Community

Saturday, May 6, 2017 at 9:03 pm |

(Illustrative, Serge Attal/Flash90)

The Belgian Walloon region’s Parliament banned ritual slaughter on Friday in a move that many warn will hurt freedom of religion for Jewish and Muslim residents.

The Parliament’s environment committee voted unanimously in favor of a proposed decree to ban the unstunned slaughter of animals – which effectively outlaws shechitah according to Halachah, as well as, l’havdil, Islamic halal rituals.

According to the text, which was amended and voted upon on Friday, the law will not be implemented until September 1, 2019.

The decision sparked outrage in the Jewish community across the world, with Chief Rabbi Avraham Guigui slamming the vote as hypocritical and noting that while slaughter was forbidden, hunting for entertainment is still permitted.

Earlier this year, the constitutional court of Belgium’s southern Wallonia region announced that shechitah was still allowed under the country’s law and that it would continue to be conducted according to Halachah.

President of the Conference of European Rabbis and Chief Rabbi of Moscow Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt said that “the attack against the freedom of religion for Jews and Muslims is in full swing,” accusing parties of “riding on the current wave of hate and fear that flows through extremist parties in order to win votes.”

“It is regrettable that the heart of Europe, which should have been an example to all the countries of the continent, has issued a call for war against the freedom of religion of these minorities. The capital of the EU has cast a black stain over the darkening skies of Europe,” he added.

The issue of shechitah has caused controversy in many countries all over the world, notably in Europe.