Source: No Cause for Alarm About Royals After Royal Staff Called to Meeting

Thursday, May 4, 2017 at 2:53 am |

A man strolls outside Buckingham Palace in London, Thursday. (Reuters/Toby Melville)

LONDON (Reuters) - There is no cause for alarm about the welfare of Queen Elizabeth or her husband Prince Philip after all senior royal staff were summoned to a meeting at Buckingham Palace, a well-placed source told Reuters on Thursday.

Media reports had earlier spread, saying that senior aides from across the country had been called to Buckingham Palace for an emergency meeting, leading to wide speculation on social media about the health of the royals.

“There’s no cause for alarm,” the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Reuters.

Buckingham Palace had no comment on the reports but the source said such all-staff meetings did occur occasionally.

The queen, who celebrated her 91st birthday last month, and Prince Philip, who turns 96 next month, still regularly carry out official duties although they have cut back on their workload in recent years.

Queen Elizabeth met Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday to formally agree to the dissolution of parliament ahead of June’s election while Prince Philip attended a public event in central London.