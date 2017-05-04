NYC Collected Nearly $1 Billion in Fines Last Year

Thursday, May 4, 2017 at 5:56 pm |

NEW YORK (AP/Hamodia) - New data shows that New York City made a record $993 million from fine payouts last year, up 4 percent from 2015.

Officials handed out nearly 700,000 quality of life fines for violations such as littering and noise pollution. Parking tickets accounted for 55 percent of all fines, bringing a total of $545 million to the city. In contrast, fines against restaurants and small businesses have decreased, in line with a campaign promise by Mayor Bill de Blasio.

According to a Health Department release, more restaurants than ever are earning an “A” grade at the beginning of their inspection cycle and there has been a 41 percent drop in sanitary violations since rates peaked in 2012.

The percent of restaurants cited for holding cold food at the wrong temperatures has decreased by 38 percent, mice reports plummeted by 44 percent, and the number of diners closed following an inspection dropped from 5.7 percent in 2010 to 2.8 percent.