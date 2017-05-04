Gaza Fishing Zone Gets Temporary Expansion

Thursday, May 4, 2017 at 6:30 pm |

YERUSHALAYIM - The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), Gen. Yoav Mordechai and the head of the Israeli Navy Maj.-Gen. Eli Sharvit have ordered a temporary expansion of the commercial fishing zone off the Gaza coast.

They eased restrictions for the May-June fishing season from 6 to 9 miles from shore.

Fishing is the second-most-important industry in the Gaza Strip, a vital source of employment and food for the economically beleaguered Hamas-run enclave.

When Israel extended the fishing zone to up to nine miles for several months in 2016, the economic impact was appreciable, showing a 15 percent increase in the catch over the previous year.

The authorities stressed that easing of offshore restrictions would be implemented on condition that Palestinian fisherman do not exploit it for smuggling activities and do not exceed the 9-mile limit.