Thursday, May 4, 2017 at 6:04 pm |

The new Andean bear cub climbs on a tree branch at the Queens Zoo. (Julie Larsen Maher/Wildlife Conservation Society/AP)

NEW YORK (AP) - An “aww” inspiring Andean bear cub is making his public debut in the Queens Zoo.

The 25-pound bundle of joy is being slowly acclimated to an outdoor exhibit. The cub is still awaiting a name.

The ball of fluff has a white, freckled nose that offsets his dark coat. He was born in the winter to 4-year-old Nicole and 6-year-old Bouba.