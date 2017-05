Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at 6:34 pm |

A screenshot from a video of the scene by WABC7.

NEW YORK (AP) - Two people were hurt when a taxi cab overturned in midtown Manhattan.

The crash happened just after 2 p.m. on Fifth Avenue near 49th Street.

Police say the cab hit a guardrail and flipped over after being sideswiped by another taxi.

The driver and a passenger were hospitalized. They’re expected to be okay.

Video shows the upside down cab resting on its hood near the sidewalk with its windows shattered.