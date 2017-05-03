Shurat Hadin Behind Pres. Trump Demand for Halt to Terrorist Stipends

Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at 4:22 pm |

The logo of the Israel Law Center (Shurat HaDin).

YERUSHALAYIM - Behind the scenes of U.S. President Donald Trump’s pressure on Mahmoud Abbas to cease payments to convicted terrorists stands Shurat Hadin, the Israel Law Center, it emerged shortly after the meeting at the White House on Wednesday.

At the Trump-Abbas work meeting, the demand was made for a halt to stipends rewarding Palestinian terrorists, the first time a U.S. administration has made such a demand directly and explicitly.

Attorney Nitsana Darshan-Leitner, who heads Shurat Hadin, was the moving force behind putting that issue high on the agenda at the White House on Wednesday. The organization has been representing 10 families victimized by Palestinian terrorism, pressing claims of $65 million in compensation from the Palestinian Authority.

In a letter sent to the White House and senior members of Congress, Shurat Hadin has urged on behalf of the families that the U.S. insist on stoppage of the PA’s payments to convicted terrorists. Lindsey Graham and Marco Rubio are among the senators who have given their support to their claims.