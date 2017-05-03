Iran Official: Dozens Trapped After Coal Mine Explosion

Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at 8:14 am |

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) - A large explosion struck a coal mine in northern Iran on Wednesday, trapping dozens of miners, state media reported.

Ambulances, helicopters and other rescue vehicles raced to the scene in Iran’s northern Golestan province as authorities worked to determine the scale of the emergency.

The IRNA news agency quoted Golestan provincial emergency management department head Sadeq Ali Moghadam as saying that 40 to 50 people are believed to be trapped in the mine outside of the town of Azadshahr.

Provincial spokesman Ali Yazerloo said the blast happened at 12:45 p.m. local time.

Several Iranian news reports said the explosion happened while workers were changing shifts.

More than 500 workers are employed at the Zemestanyurt mine, which lies 9 miles from Azadshahr, according to IRNA.