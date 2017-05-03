Hagaon Harav Steinman, Shlita, Released From Hospital

Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at 4:06 am |

Harav Steinman, shlita. (JDN, file)

YERUSHALAYIM - After just over a week of hospitalization, with Klal Yisrael across the world davening for his recovery, Hagaon Harav Aharon Leib Steinman, shlita, was released to his home in Bnei Brak Wednesday morning.

The release from the hospital was after a marked improvement in the condition of the Rosh Yeshivah, b’chasdei Shamayim. Harav Steinman, shlita, was hospitalized in Maayanei Hayeshuah Hospital since last Tuesday, with a slight bout of pneumonia.

Many atzaros tefillah were held across the world on behalf of Harav Aharon Yehudah Leib ben Gittel Faiga, b’soch she’ar cholei Yisrael.

Despite the release, family members of Harav Steinman urge all to continue to daven for the refuah sheleimah of the Rosh Yeshivah, to regain his full strength.