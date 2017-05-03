Gov’t Issues Lag BaOmer Travel Warning for Djerba

Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at 6:09 am |

The interior of the El Ghriba Synagogue.

YERUSHALAYIM - The National Security Council has issued a travel warning for Israelis planning to travel to Tunisia for Lag BaOmer. Thousands of Jews traditionally visit the Tunisian island of Djerba on that date, to visit the El Ghriba synagogue, named for a tzaddekes who survived a conflagration. Lag BaOmer has become a traditional day to celebrate at the tziyun, although recent terror attacks in Tunisia have kept away many people who in the past had celebrated at the site, Israeli security officials were quoted by Channel Two as saying. About 500 people visited the site on Lag BaOmer last year, they said.

According to the Council, “international terror groups, with an emphasis on the jihadists, continue to operate in order to carry out terror attacks in Tunisia. Given the seriousness of the situation, we recommend that travel to Tunisia be avoided, and those who are currently in Tunisia should leave at their first opportunity,” it added.

Overnight Tuesday, security officials said they arrested four wanted security suspects in areas across Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.