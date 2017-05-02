Stabbing Attack Mars Independence Day Celebrations

Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at 1:18 pm |

YERUSHALAYIM - Israeli Independence Day celebrations were marred on Tuesday by an attempted stabbing attack on an IDF soldier, though the assailant turned out to be not a Palestinian terrorist but a Jewish Israeli.

The incident occurred at the Hizma checkpoint north of Yerushalayim at about 3:45 p.m., when a man on foot rushed at soldiers manning the site, holding an object subsequently identified as a knife.

The soldiers opened fire and killed him, as they believed they were in “immediate and concrete danger,” a police statement said.

Police said the attacker was from Pisgat Zeev in eastern Yerushalayim and was 19 years old.

None of the soldiers at the scene were hurt.

The checkpoint, which provides access from Yehudah and Shomron to northern Yerushalayim, was closed to traffic following the incident, police said.