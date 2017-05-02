Man Runs Amok in Netivot Kollel, Stabs 4

Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at 3:40 pm |

YERUSHALAYIM - A knife-wielding local resident entered a kollel in the southern Israeli city of Netivot on Tuesday where he stabbed four people learning there before he was stopped.

Three of the victims were reported in moderate condition, while a fourth was listed as lightly injured. The victims range in age from 70-years old to approximately 50 and 45-years old. The injured were treated on the scene before being evacuated to Soroka Hospital in Beersheva.

The incident occurred in the Beit Avraham kollel of Rav Ariel Chefetz on Malachei Yisrael Street in Netivot just before noon on Tuesday.

The avreichim said they did not know the man and there was no apparent motive for the attack. He simply came in and began attacking.

Police called it a “criminal,” not a terrorist attack.