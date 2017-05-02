Kremlin: Presidents Putin, Trump to Speak by Phone on Tuesday

Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at 2:21 am |

President Donald Trump speaks on the phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Jan. 28, in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump will speak by phone on Tuesday, RIA news agency quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying.

President Trump will speak with President Putin on Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. EDT, the White House said on Monday night.

A senior Trump administration official said the two leaders would likely discuss the civil war in Syria, where Moscow backs the government of Bashar al-Assad and the United States supports rebels trying to overthrow him.