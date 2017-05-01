U.S. Issues Travel Alert for Europe

Monday, May 1, 2017 at 8:10 pm |

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department issued a& travel& alert& for Europe on Monday, saying U.S. citizens should be aware of a continued threat of terrorist attacks throughout the continent.

In the& alert, the State Department cited recent incidents in France, Russia, Sweden and the United Kingdom and said Islamic State and al-Qaida “have the ability to plan and execute terrorist attacks in Europe.”

The State Department’s previous& travel& alert& for Europe, issued ahead of the end-of-year travel season, expired in February. A State Department official said Monday’s& alert& was not prompted by a specific threat, but rather recognition of the continuing risk of attacks especially ahead of the summer holidays. The& alert& expires on Sept. 1.

Malls, government facilities, hotels, clubs, restaurants, places of worship, parks, airports and other locations are all possible targets for attacks, the State Department’s& alert& said.